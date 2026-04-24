Drew Sidora Claims She Paid Ex Ralph Half of Her 'RHOA' Checks

Drew Sidora claims she paid her estranged husband, Ralph Pittman, half of her 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' checks during their marriage ... TMZ has learned.

TMZ obtained alleged texts between Drew and Ralph that were submitted as evidence in their ongoing divorce battle.

As TMZ first reported, the judge presiding over the case ordered Drew to vacate the home by next month. Drew claims she will be homeless and does not have the funds to find another home at this time. She is begging the court to reconsider.

As part of her plea, Drew included texts that she believes help make her case. One alleged text, dated April 13, 2026, Drew wrote to her ex, "I most definitely cannot afford 9K of household expenses at this time."

"Are you going to pay for half of the groceries as well as half of the kids' expenses for the month?" she asked. Ralph added, "Good morning. I … believe this is very generous as you haven't contributed anything towards the home for a number of years."

"Your attorney should be advising you but if you don't pay, you will be in contempt," Ralph warned.

"Ralph, how can you say I haven't given you money toward the house in years? I've given you 50% of my money for Real Housewives and all along you were getting paid directly from bravo as well! I gave you 50% of my endorsement deals ... and my movies. Let's talk about how you took $300,000 out of my money I received personally on my personal injury settlement."

She asked Ralph why the mortgage had not been paid on their Georgia home, claiming they were behind $25K in payments. Ralph responded, "You're making stuff up again so I won't entertain."

On April 14, Drew wrote, "You have done the ultimate betrayal and tried to destroy me as their mom, defame my character, career, brand and me as a human being time and time again, so please just focus on what’s best for the kids moving forward."

In response, Ralph scoffed at Drew's claim she would be homeless if forced to leave their home. He said, "You can no longer hide and don't want people to see you for who u really are. All the lies you told are being cleared without me doing anything. You're a terrible person, and I pray you work on your spirit."

"Don't try and act like u want to be a mom now. It's too late," Ralph added. He added, "You're too delusional to even understand what's happening. Try praying for yourself."

Drew said, "You got banished from church for trying to date the politician’s daughter you loser. My mom and I tried to save you, but only God can save you now. I pray you repent."

"Awwww I tried to date the politician's daughter and u and ur mom tried to save me," Ralph said with a laughing emoji. He said, "I know I'm a loser and guess what, you are too" with clown emojis.