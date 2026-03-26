'RHOA' Newbie Pinky Cole Wins Fight Over Seized Georgia Home

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Pinky Cole scored a victory in her battle to regain possession of one of her rental homes seized by a creditor ... TMZ has learned.

A hearing was held in federal bankruptcy court on Pinky’s motion for the judge to intervene and get the Georgia house back in her possession so she could rent it out for income.

As TMZ first reported, the reality star and Slutty Vegan owner rushed to court last week, claiming a creditor seized one of her rental homes and changed the locks on the 6-bedroom, 4-bathroom, 2,814-square-foot home in the city of Loganville ... despite her bankruptcy putting a pause on any collection efforts.

Pinky’s lawyer told TMZ the creditor did not appear in court, and the judge sided with the 'RHOA' star.