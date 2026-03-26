'RHOA' Newbie Pinky Cole Wins Fight Over Seized Georgia Home
'RHOA' Newbie Pinky Cole Gets Keys Back to Her Seized Mansion ... in Bankruptcy Battle
'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Pinky Cole scored a victory in her battle to regain possession of one of her rental homes seized by a creditor ... TMZ has learned.
A hearing was held in federal bankruptcy court on Pinky’s motion for the judge to intervene and get the Georgia house back in her possession so she could rent it out for income.
As TMZ first reported, the reality star and Slutty Vegan owner rushed to court last week, claiming a creditor seized one of her rental homes and changed the locks on the 6-bedroom, 4-bathroom, 2,814-square-foot home in the city of Loganville ... despite her bankruptcy putting a pause on any collection efforts.
Pinky’s lawyer told TMZ the creditor did not appear in court, and the judge sided with the 'RHOA' star.
“Based on these facts, it was clear the automatic stay was violated,” Pinky’s lawyer, Jamie Christy, told TMZ. The lawyer added “The moment Ms. Cole filed her bankruptcy petition, she was protected by the automatic stay, meaning that no creditor can seize her personal property. The creditor’s refusal to return the property to the bankruptcy estate after being notified that it violated the automatic stay constituted complete indifference to bankruptcy protections.”