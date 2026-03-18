Bravo Fighting Ex-'RHOA' Brit Eady's $20M Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Bravo is firing back at former 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Brit Eady’s $20 million battle over alleged sexual harassment, TMZ has learned.

The network called Brit’s complaint "an attempt to rewrite history -- and her own contractual commitments, because she no longer likes the consequences of joining a popular and long-running reality series well known to feature authentic, unscripted dialogue, conflict, drama, and confrontation, along with many other dynamics of a group of women.”

Bravo said Brit was not misled, and “she certainly was not victimized by” them. As we previously reported ...

Brit sued Bravo for $20 million, claiming she endured sexual harassment and emotional distress due to an incident with Kenya Moore while filming.

Kenya filmed a scene with Brit and the rest of the cast, where she shared posters of alleged explicit photos of Brit, which turned out not to be her.

In their response, Bravo said that the contract Brit signed to appear on 'RHOA' warned her of “provocative conduct or speech from other cast members" and specifically noted, "that production could involve stressful or emotionally challenging other cast members, and that production could involve stressful or emotionally challenging circumstances."

Bravo points out Brit joined the show in Season 16 -- and cannot act like she wasn’t aware of what the show was like. Bravo also pointed out Kenya was suspended due to her behavior and has not been asked back to the show. It also claims Brit was even asked to come back for Season 17, but declined. The network insists it cannot be held liable for the incident with Kenya and is asking the judge to dismiss Brit's case in its entirety.