Claudia Jordan Says Brit Eady Is 'Whack' for Bravo Oral Sex Pic Lawsuit

Claudia Jordan is not holding back when it comes to "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" reunion — and Brit Eady is at the center of it.

We caught up with Claudia outside Gravitas in Beverly Hills on Monday night and she had some sharp words for Brit, who skipped the 'RHOA' reunion last week ... "She chickened out and didn’t go. Then she had the nerve to sue Bravo? Whack," Claudia told our camera guy.

The former peach-holder didn’t stop there -- she says the franchise is long overdue for a reset, and in her mind that means bringing back the OGs like Nene Leakes, Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey, and Shereé Whitfield.

As for whether Claudia would consider picking up a peach again? She tells us she would return for the right price. The problem is she currently lives in Dallas. She added she is always open to TV show opportunities but isn't begging for it either.

Meanwhile, we also caught up with 'RHOA' star Kelli Ferrell, who told us the room during the reunion taping last week felt incomplete without Kenya and Brit there.

She says she wishes Kenya had been there to give her side of the story, and Brit should’ve been there to be held accountable. She told us to stay tuned for the reunion for the full story.

We broke the story ... last summer, the cast was filming Season 16 when Kenya Moore whipped out a bunch of posters of Brit allegedly performing oral sex. While she initially denied doing so, Kenya ultimately copped to pulling out the pictures. Now Brit is suing Bravo over the jaw-dropping photo on the posters.

Things really amped up, though, when Brit was caught on camera talking about having a gun on her during a heated moment involving Kenya -- a scene many took as a direct threat to Kenya.