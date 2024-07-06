Claudia Jordan Defends Kenya Moore's Oral Sex Posters After 'RHOA' Exit

Play video content TMZ.com

Claudia Jordan is coming to the defense of her former 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' costar, Kenya Moore ... after the latter exited the show following an alleged scandal.

We caught up with Claudia in L.A., who called Kenya's early exit from season 16 a tragedy ... and suggested the show may not be watchable without KM's loud and proud personality.

CJ, who appeared on seasons 7 and 8 of 'RHOA,' added ... "I think she's a big part of that success and I hope it's only a temporary thing."

TMZ broke the story ... Kenya officially exited the new season of 'RHOA' early after being put on pause for allegedly displaying posters of newcomer Brittany Eady performing oral sex. Kenya had been reportedly beefin' with Brittany before the NSFW drama ... with BE allegedly threatening KM at one point during production.

Kenya broke her silence on the scandal and subsequent exit on Instagram, where she said her conscience is clean.

Claudia expressed a similar sentiment ... watch the video, as she explained Kenya has never been a liar. As Claudia put it ... Kenya may be messy, but she's rarely in the wrong.

On whether Kenya should return to 'RHOA' after the dust settles, Claudia said Kenya should do whatever makes her happy ... though, she did note Kenya is walking away from a decent chunk of change by not going back.