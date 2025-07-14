Brit Eady Exits 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' After One Tumultuous Season

Brit Eady has officially closed the door on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" after a single and highly dramatic season.

The reality star announced her departure in an Instagram post Monday, writing, "I decided to walk away from something that no longer serves me because I choose peace over destroying my mental [health]."

Eady, who joined the Bravo series for Season 16, made it clear she's prioritizing her well-being saying, "You can't heal in the same place that made you sick," adding, "I don’t owe anyone closure -- I only owe myself to do what’s best for me. My journey here is done."

Her departure comes amid the fallout from a highly publicized feud with cast member Kenya Moore, who was suspended during the season after displaying explicit images at a cast event in June 2024 -- posters of alleged images of Brit allegedly performing oral sex. Brit has denied she was the woman in the photos.

TMZ broke the story … Eady skipped the reunion taping in June, and later filed a lawsuit against Bravo, NBCUniversal, and production companies Truly Original and Endemol Shine North America.