Shakira Says 'Life is a Bitch' After Court Drama, Split

Shakira has been through her fair share of storms -- including a high-profile split from her ex Gerard Piqué and issues over alleged tax debt -- but she says these days, she's realizing she's a lot stronger than she ever gave herself credit for.

Fresh off her victory in a years-long tax battle, and years after ending her long-term relationship, the singer revealed in a new interview with People that she always viewed herself as fragile and weak ... only for life to prove otherwise.

Shakira says songwriting became her lifeline through the toughest moments, explaining it served as both therapy and pure catharsis.

And when things got especially rough, she leaned heavily on the people around her ... putting it bluntly: "Life is a bitch, but it's so worth living because friends are there for you."