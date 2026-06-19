NeNe Leakes' Son Locked Up Over Unpaid Child Support, Allegedly Missed Drug Tests

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum NeNe Leakes' oldest son, Bryson Bryant, is behind bars after a judge found he violated his probation ... TMZ has learned.

Per jail records, Bryson was booked on May 1, 2026, and is currently held in a Georgia jail … on charges of failure to pay child support, probation violation, and failure to appear. His bond is set at $27K.

The probation violation stems from a 2024 case in which cops say he was found with fentanyl. During questioning, cops say he told officers his name was Brentt Leakes, which is the name of NeNe's youngest son.

Bryson ended up being charged with giving a false name to officers and possession of a controlled substance. He reached a plea deal where the drug charge was dropped, but he was sentenced to 12 months' probation.

In addition, he was ordered to pay $500 in fines, complete 40 hours of community service, get randomly drug tested, and undergo a drug evaluation.

TMZ obtained court docs filed on June 2 … where prosecutors claimed Bryson violated numerous terms of his 2024 probation, including failure to report since the sentence, complete the substance abuse evaluation, perform his community service, and make any payments on the fine.

NeNe previously spoke out about Bryson's issues with addiction ... saying he needed counseling and had a problem.