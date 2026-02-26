NeNe Leakes' New Man Was Once Arrested for Rape & Assault

NeNe Lekes' new man has a criminal past ... he was arrested for allegedly raping and assaulting his ex-girlfriend in Tennessee nearly 9 years ago ... but he ended up only being convicted of a misdemeanor.

Attorney Arthur Earl Horne III was arrested in February 2017 after Memphis PD officers responded to a 911 call at the home of his former girlfriend.

Horne’s law office told TMZ ... "Nearly a decade ago, a jury heard all of the evidence and found Arthur Earle Horne III NOT GUILTY on every serious charge brought against him, including aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated assault. That is the verdict. That is the record."

The statement continues ... "With respect to the misdemeanor, Mr. Horne has always maintained his innocence and accepted the outcome of that proceeding while never wavering from the truth. That matter was resolved by the courts years ago and he has nothing further to say about it.”

According to media reports at the time, a woman got into a fight with Horne inside her home, which she claimed turned physical.

Per reports, the woman claimed she was beaten and sexually assaulted. She claimed injuries to her face, neck and arm.

A Memphis PD spokesperson told TMZ ... they preliminarily charged Horne with aggravated rape and aggravated assault.

Horne was then reportedly indicted on one count of aggravated rape, three counts of aggravated kidnapping, and two counts of aggravated assault. But court records show Horne was only convicted of misdemeanor assault, receiving a sentence of just under a year of probation and 30 days in jail after being found not guilty on the most serious rape and kidnapping charges.

Now, Horne has moved on with NeNe -- former star of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." The two could not have looked happier at Wednesday night's Memphis Grizzlies matchup against the Golden State Warriors. (The Warriors beat the Grizzlies 133-112.)

TMZ obtained video showing the lovebirds locking lips, as well as photos capturing them sitting courtside with NeNe holding Horne's arm. Witnesses said they were also hugging and very touchy-feely all night at FedExForum in Memphis.

As you know, NeNe was married to Gregg Leakes from 1997 to 2011 before they got remarried in 2013. They stayed together until Gregg's death from colon cancer in 2021.