NeNe Leakes Seen Kissing Memphis Attorney at Grizzlies Game

NeNe Leakes isn't hiding her new man … she's showing him off.

TMZ obtained video of the former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star at Wednesday night's Memphis Grizzlies game with attorney Arthur Horne III and at one point, he leans in and plants a kiss on her as they walk out together.

Earlier in the night, the two were posted up courtside, cuddled close and clearly coupled up. Witnesses tell us they were "hugged up" and "really touchy-feely" throughout the game ... making it crystal clear this wasn't just a friendly outing.

Horne III runs his own law firm in Memphis, practicing criminal defense and personal injury law.

Of course, NeNe's love life has been closely followed over the years. She was married to Gregg Leakes from 1997 to 2011 before they remarried in 2013. They remained together until Gregg’s death from colon cancer in September 2021.

Following Gregg's passing, NeNe began dating fashion entrepreneur Nyonisela Sioh later that year. Their relationship made headlines amid legal drama involving his estranged wife, and by 2023 NeNe confirmed they were taking a break though reconciliation rumors later swirled.

We broke the story ... NeNe is set to appear on Bravo's "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th." While she won’t be full-time, we're told she’ll have a notable presence.