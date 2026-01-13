NeNe Leakes Returning to Bravo Years After 'RHOA' Exit

NeNe Leakes is heading back to Bravo ... years after her exit, TMZ has learned.

Production sources tell TMZ ... "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum will appear on Bravo's newly announced working-title series, "The Real Housewives: Ultimate Road Trip," which Andy Cohen announced during BravoCon. While the series was announced, no cast members were named.

Our sources say NeNe -- who departed "RHOA" after Season 12 in 2020 -- will not be a full-time cast member, but will have a notable presence when the show makes its way to Atlanta. We're told she will appear only during the Atlanta leg of the trip.

Our sources say the series will also feature numerous cameos from Housewives across multiple franchises, with different women appearing in various roles in each city along the girls' trip.

The new series is the latest evolution of "Ultimate Girls Trip," following fan favorite Housewives from across the franchise as they travel through some of the most iconic locations in 'Real Housewives' history while celebrating 20 years of the franchise.

NeNe's return is notable given her previous legal battle with the network. As we reported ... she filed a federal lawsuit in April 2022 against Bravo, NBCUniversal, the production companies, and Cohen, alleging a racist and hostile work environment.

That lawsuit was dropped in August 2022, with both sides agreeing to resolve the dispute through arbitration.