NeNe Leakes Sued by Landlord, Allegedly Failed To Pay Rent At Swagg Boutique Store

NeNe Leakes is being taken to court over her shop, Swagg Boutique ... her former landlord says she owes a bunch of dough in unpaid rent.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, NeNe's being sued by her landlord at Sugarloaf Mills -- the shopping center where her women's clothing store once stood. The landlord says Leakes first signed a lease agreement back in 2017 and then extended it for another year in 2021.

However, the landlord claims she vacated in January 2022, when the term ended, but never paid off the balance of $22,900 owed under the lease.

The landlord allegedly sent NeNe a letter last month, telling her to pay up to avoid any legal woes -- but says she never ponied up the money.

So now NeNe is being dragged to court ... and the landlord wants damages to cover the back rent plus its attorney's fees.

For those unaware, the 'RHOA' star's Swagg Boutique stores shut down in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic ... and it reportedly wasn't long after finally reopening that she began holding "going out of business" sales at her multiple locations.