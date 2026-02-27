NeNe Leakes Says She Was Not Kissing New Man

NeNe Leakes is setting the record straight when it comes to a video from her recent date ... she says she didn't kiss the guy -- they only pecked!!!

The reality TV star took to social media to put her spin on footage we first obtained, which shows her and attorney Arthur Earl Horne III touching lips at an NBA game.

NeNe says it was just a peck ... and it came after a fun night out in Memphis, Tennessee, where the booze was flowing.

What's more, NeNe says she's not in a relationship with Arthur ... claiming he's just one of multiple men she plans on dating.

NeNe's love life has been closely followed over the years ... she was married to Gregg Leakes from 1997 to 2011 before they remarried in 2013. They remained together until Gregg’s death from colon cancer in September 2021.

Following Gregg's death, NeNe began dating fashion entrepreneur Nyonisela Sioh later that year. Their relationship made headlines amid legal drama involving his estranged wife, and by 2023, NeNe confirmed they were taking a break, though reconciliation rumors later emerged.