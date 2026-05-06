NeNe Leakes: I Didn't Vote for Trump Despite Good Time on 'Celeb Apprentice'

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star NeNe Leakes was hesitant to talk about her experience with President Trump on "The Celebrity Apprentice" in a recent interview -- but she did reveal she did not vote for him.

NeNe sat down for an interview with Vulture and spilled about Trump, where she stands with Bravo and Andy Cohen, and her thoughts on the current state of 'RHOA.'

When asked about Trump -- with whom she worked on the NBC reality show in 2011 -- NeNe said, "Girl, I don't need to be talking about Trump."

NeNe reiterated that she never had issues with Trump on set and that he never had a problem with her. She said Trump is the one who introduced her to John Kolaj, who is the man in an infamous 'RHOA' clip of her being gifted a Rolex.

NeNe said, “What I know about him is I feel like he’s the kind of person that can adapt to any situation.”

Despite the good time on 'Celebrity Apprentice,' NeNe said she did not vote for him. “I’m not a Republican; I'm okay with saying that.” She said her family was poor, “so my family were Democrats.” She also complained about the cost of living under Trump.

When talking about 'RHOA,' NeNe said the show has changed drastically since she left in 2020. Nene was not eager to talk about the lawsuit she brought against Bravo over alleged discrimination ... Bravo has denied all claims of wrongdoing.

NeNe would eventually dismiss the lawsuit. “It is what it is,” NeNe said during the interview.

She said she has exchanged texts with Andy ... but they have not spoken on the phone or in-person.