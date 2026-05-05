White House Cinco de Mayo Post Sparks Backlash, Chuck Schumer Fires Back

Cinco de Mayo got spicy between Republicans and Democrats ... and not in a margarita-on-the-rocks kinda way.

The official White House account on X fired the first shot Tuesday morning ... and it wasn't a tequila shot.

They came right out of the gates with a celebratory Cinco de Mayo message accompanied by an A.I.-generated image of two of the Democratic Party’s top dogs: Hakeem Jeffries, the highest-ranking Democrat in the House, and Chuck Schumer, who leads Democrats in the Senate.

There was nothing borderline about the political message -- it shows Jeffries and Schumer in sombreros, sipping margaritas near a U.S. border crossing ... with a sign reading “I love illegal immigrants,” a clear jab at Democratic immigration policies that Republicans have hammered for years.

Schumer didn’t take this jab lying down ... quickly clapping back at the White House account.

He fired back with a quote post that flipped the script -- “Happy Cinco de Mayo, @WhiteHouse!” -- and attached a photo of President Donald Trump standing next to Jeffrey Epstein ... both wearing sombreros. Message received ... and returned with interest.

The back-and-forth didn’t stay light for long ... the exchange quickly turned into a partisan pile-on with Democrats and Republicans butting heads in the replies.