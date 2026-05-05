'Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison Tells TMZ DC How Much White House Memorabilia's Worth

Play video content Video: Rick Harrison Breaks Down Value of White House Memorabilia TMZ.com

Rick Harrison is schooling TMZ DC on how much items in the People's House is worth. We threw out some White House memorabilia, and got his take on how much it would fetch.

Rick was in town for a big meeting with Donald Trump and small business owners. He even spoke at Trump's news conference, and it's safe to say Mr. Harrison think Mr. Trump is gold.

Rick says a single dinner plate from the White House is worth between $5,000 and $6,000 ... while a pen Trump used to sign a bill this year would fetch a couple grand.

Trump's blows away Lyndon B. Johnson on the auction block ... just ask Rick.