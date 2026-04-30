Congress to Take 10 Days Off, Just Weeks After 2 Week Vacay

Our 2-Week Vacay Wasn't Enough, So Let's Do It Again!!!

They don't call it the Democrat and Republican parties for nothin' ... Congress is taking ANOTHER LONG VACATION, weeks after they skipped town for a 2-week Easter break.

Our TMZ DC guys are just getting their groove on, and poof ... the lights go off in the House today and the Senate tomorrow until a week from Monday -- 10 DAYS. Actually, the House will squeeze out an extra day and won't return until a week from Tuesday.

Mind you, Congress hasn't funded DHS going on 3 months now, and the DHS Secretary says his Department is about to run out of money to pay staff. Thousands of federal workers have gone without pay ... they are losing their homes, their cars, their sanity, but hey, them's the breaks, right?

Play video content 4/23/26 Video: Rep. Jim Himes Says Congress Gets Too Much Time Off TMZ.com

What's even more enraging ... Congress went on a 2-WEEK BREAK earlier this month and just came back mid-April.

AND ... to make you even madder, this past weekend wasn't your typical Saturday/Sunday respite ... they had a 4 DAY WEEKEND.

Oh, lest we forget, they have another week off on May 25th.

We thought posting photos you sent us of members of Congress on vacation during their Easter Break would make them see the light, but clearly that didn't work. SO LET'S DO IT AGAIN! SEND US PICS AND VIDEO IN THE NEXT 10 DAYS IF YOU SEE YOUR REPRESENTATIVE OUT AND ABOUT.