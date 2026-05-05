Jimmy Kimmel Calls Donald Trump 'Jabba the President'

Jimmy Kimmel just can't bite his tongue when it comes to Donald Trump ... calling the world's most powerful man "Jabba The President" amid the 50th anniversary of "Star Wars."

The comedian once again came out swinging at Trump in his opening monologue on Monday's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" ... and this time he zeroed-in on The Donald's figure.

Play video content Video: Jimmy Kimmel Calls President Trump Jabba ABC

Jimmy kicked things off by talking about the recent "Star Wars" celebration in Hollywood, with the film turning 50 next May. Kimmel then quickly pivoted to Trump, comparing him to the film's famous blob character, Jabba the Hutt.

The fat jokes didn't stop there ... Jimmy also went into a bit about Trump posting a slew of photos on "Truth Social" within one hour last Friday night.

One of the A.I. pics shows Trump, bare-chested, taking a dip in the Lincoln Memorial Reflective Pool with some of his cabinet members. Jimmy joked the A.I. shaved 80 pounds off Trump's gut. He went on to poke fun at Trump's Medicaid programs, cognitive abilities, and war with Iran.

As you know, Jimmy has been in a public spat with Trump ever since the president called for him to be fired after Trump's latest assassination attempt at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Play video content 4/23/26 Video: Jimmy Kimmel Criticized Over 'Hateful' Monologue ABC

You may recall ... Trump got pissed at Jimmy for a skit he produced on his show -- check out the video above -- in which Jimmy cracked a joke about Melania Trump looking like an "expectant widow" days before the WHCD event.

Play video content Video: Jimmy Kimmel Reacts to Donald Trump Attacks TMZ.com

BTW, we got Kimmel heading out of the studio after last night's show, and we asked him if he thought DT checks out his monologue nightly ... check out the clip to hear his response!