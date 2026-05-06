NeNe Leakes' Fling With Memphis Lawyer Is Over, Now Dating Nyonisela Sioh

NeNe Leakes is back with a familiar flame ... 'cause TMZ has learned her brief romance with attorney Arthur Horne III is already in the rearview.

Arthur tells TMZ ... the two only hung out a handful of times, saying he and NeNe went out on a few dates over 2 or 3 weeks. He tells us she's just a phenomenal, fantastic woman and a lot of fun to be around, adding they were never in a serious relationship.

Play video content Video: NeNe Leakes Spotted Kissing New Boyfriend at Grizzlies Game

Meanwhile, sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... NeNe is once again seeing Nyonisela Sioh after quietly calling it quits with Arthur.

We're told she and Nyonisela are indeed back on, though it's a bit complicated. Our sources say they never fully broke up, but they also never put an exclusive label on their relationship.

The rekindling shouldn't come as a huge shock ... NeNe and Nyonisela famously dated on and off from 2021 through 2025, and were last linked together this past fall. Now, it seems their romance is blooming again right alongside the spring flowers.