D4vd: Mystery Track Scrubbed After Leaking On Spotify

While D4vd sits behind bars awaiting trial for the alleged murder of Celeste Rivas, a new alleged song of his quietly dropped on Spotify ... but it's unclear if he has any involvement.

The track, titled "MARCESCENCE," was taken down after about 8 hours Thursday, data shows. It's no longer playable on the song's page, but the artwork shows D4vd holding a camera in a bathroom mirror.

TMZ has learned there was also a music video for the song on Spotify, but it was ultimately archived. However, a D4vd archive account managed to post it on YouTube.

As you know, the scandalized singer is behind bars for allegedly murdering 14-year-old Celeste after cops found her body chopped up in his Tesla last year.

Prosecutors claim he killed her last April, after she allegedly threatened to reveal potentially compromising information about their illicit relationship.