D4vd Prosecutor Says Celeste Rivas' Family Doing 'Well' As Murder Trial Looms

Celeste Rivas' family is doing as well as can be expected given the circumstances ... so says one of the main prosecutors in D4vd's murder case.

We got Beth Silverman before a status hearing on Tuesday ... and we asked her about the family of the slain teenager.

She told us, "They're doing as well as possible, thanks for asking" ... but remained mum when we asked her what justice in this case might look like.

The hearing itself was short, lasting just a few minutes, during which time the two sides discussed procedural issues. An additional defense attorney has been approved to participate at the counsel table.

The judge added that any concern over D4vd being shackled in the courtroom must be raised in a written motion before the upcoming preliminary hearing.

As you know ... D4vd was arrested and booked on charges of first-degree murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, and unlawful mutilation of human remains back in April -- several months after teenager Celeste's body was found decomposed and dismembered in his Tesla.

Prosecutors allege D4vd murdered 14-year-old Celeste in April 2025 after she threatened to expose their sexual relationship and devastate his music career. They say he invited her to his home, murdered her, chopped up her body, and stuffed it in bags.

D4vd also allegedly bought multiple items online ... including 2 chainsaws, a body bag and a "burn cage" -- a portable outdoor incinerator.