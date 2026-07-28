Japan Rocked By Major 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake

Play video content Video: Shocking Footage Captures Japan Earthquake's Destruction NHK News

Japan was rocked by a massive earthquake Tuesday, creating a path of destruction that trapped multiple people inside a mall.

The visuals from the aftermath of the magnitude 7.1 quake are terrifying ... buildings are on fire, bridges are collapsed, trains cars are derailed and laying on their sides, and a shopping center exploded.

The tremor hit Kumamoto on Japan's southern main island of Kyushu, shortly before 4:30 PM local time ... leveling the second floor at the Aeon Mall shopping center and trapping people inside.

Play video content Video: Chaos at Japan Mall as Earthquake Collapsed Second Floor NHK News

Rescue operations are being carried out at the mall ... and several thousand homes are without power, according to local reports.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi warned of potential tsunamis of just over 3 feet near the Ariake and Yatsushiro seas ... and the possibility of more quakes of similar magnitude.