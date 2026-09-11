Kim Zolciak Not Listed By Big Poppa's Son as Beneficiary of Ex's Estate

Kim Zolciak does not appear to be inheriting anything from her ex, Big Poppa ... because new documents filed in his probate case do not list her as a beneficiary of his estate.

TMZ has obtained documents filed by Jared Najjar -- one of Lee "Big Poppa" Najjar's children -- in which he lists who he believes are the only 5 beneficiaries -- Lee's widow, Kimberley Lynch, Jared himself, and Lee's three other children, Katelin, Jamen, and Jeremy.

While the document doesn't list exactly who is getting what, Kim's name isn't mentioned on the list ... not exactly a surprise given they broke up years ago.

Also worth noting ... two people -- Claudio and Julianne Burton -- say they were owed at least $362K by Big Poppa at the time of his death, and they've filed documents with the court to try and get the money.

As you know ... Big Poppa passed away back in April -- and many wondered if Kim might benefit monetarily from his death. Rumors have abounded for years, with many online claiming Big Poppa's been secretly continuing to pay for her extravagant lifestyle, despite both of them being married to other people.

It seems that's not the case ... at least based on this filing ... though we're sure internet conspiracy theorists won't be easy to convince.

Big Poppa was never shown on camera on 'RHOA' ... though his identity became public after they broke up -- with Kim claiming the guy would always be the love of her life.