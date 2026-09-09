Kroy Biermann Jr. Wants Sexual Battery Case Moved To Juvenile Court

Kroy Biermann Jr. seems to be trying a new legal strategy after being indicted on seven felony charges in Georgia ... because it looks like he's trying to get his sexual battery case moved to juvenile court.

The eldest son of Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann had his attorneys file a motion to transfer the case to juvenile court for confidentiality proceedings ... TMZ has confirmed.

In other words, the 15-year-old wants legal proceedings to play out in juvenile court, away from the public eye. Page Six was first to report the filing.

A court date has been set for Friday ... so it will be interesting to see if the motion is granted.

As we first told you ... Kroy Jr. was arrested last month after a classmate accused him of sexually assaulting her in a gym changing area. She alleges he forced her mouth on his penis and digitally penetrated her vagina -- allegations he denies.

Kim has vehemently denied the allegations and has visited KJ behind bars several times as he sits in a Georgia jail.

KJ was indicted by a grand jury last week on 7 charges ... aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, aggravated sexual battery, three counts of aggravated sexual battery against a child under 16, and false imprisonment.