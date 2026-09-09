UK Reality Star Katie Price Shows Off Dramatic Work Done After Several Surgeries

UK reality star Katie Price has a dramatic new look ... and she's walking folks through the procedures she had to get it ... and she's no stranger to the platic surgeon's office.

Katie showed off her new appearance at the National Television Awards in London on Tuesday, which included bronzed skin, a plump pout and a fuller face.

On her Instagram stories earlier that day, KP explained she had a doc adjust the girls because she felt they were a bit uneven.

She said ... "Because one of my boobs was slightly bigger than the other, they put a new implant in, and while they were there, I asked ... 'Put a bit more in both of them.'"

The "Celebrity Big Brother" star also admitted to getting some filler in her face to plump up the parts she thought were hollow.

Katie explained ... "At the same time, where my face is hollow, as you get older and lose weight, [I] put filler in, obviously, while I'm asleep, and he does it under the muscle right under the bone."

She confessed she's a bit sore after having the work done -- noting she looks "like a hamster" -- but clarified that she didn't actually have anything put in her cheeks.

Katie also raved about the makeup artist getting her glammed up ... "He's got to cover all this up. So, yeah, watch the magic happen."