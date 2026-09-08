Brandi Glanville Details Health Battle in Shocking New Videos

Play video content Video: Brandi Glanville Shows Health Battle in Shocking New Videos

Brandi Glanville's opening up more about her ongoing health battle ... sharing emotional videos that show the shocking toll her condition has taken on her face and skin.

Ya gotta see this recent footage the 'RHOBH' alum shot ... because it captures her struggles in vivid detail ... with Brandi pointing down the side of her face to show the problem area.

Brandi pulls on a hard growth on the side of her face, near her jaw ... showing she can pull it away from her face, but also pointing out there's clearly something in there.

In another clip, Brandi has a massive rash on her face ... turning her bright red. The rash appears to be approaching her eyes as well.

Brandi's also explained she has highly resistant ESBL Klebsiella and Enterobacter with biofilm, Coccidioidomycosis (Valley Fever), Demodex dermatitis, and mononucleosis -- and treatment is costing her between $3,300 and $6,000.

As you know ... Brandi's dealt with facial issues for years -- at first believing it had something to do with a parasite she believed she'd developed from botched plastic surgery.