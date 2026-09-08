Clay Matthews Shows Off Dramatic Transformation in New Photos

Clay Matthews is serving up a serious double-take these days ... because the former NFL star is barely recognizable with his dramatically different look.

The Green Bay Packers legend was spotted out grabbing coffee and groceries, looking absolutely jacked in a matching dark green set ... but it's his face that's really catching our attention.

Clay's still rocking his trademark long hair -- pulled back into a bun -- but his overall appearance looks noticeably different from his playing days ... has he had work done?!

What's behind the change is anyone's guess ... but Clay's definitely switched things up.

One thing that hasn't changed -- the dude is still built like a linebacker.

Matthews looked massive while hauling grocery bags to his car, with his arms, shoulders, and legs looking every bit as imposing as they did when he was terrorizing quarterbacks.

The 40-year-old retired after the 2019 season, wrapping up a career that included six Pro Bowls, a Super Bowl championship with Green Bay, and more than 90 career sacks.