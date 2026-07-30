Brett Favre Hopes To Connect With Ahman Green After Parkinson's Reveal

Brett Favre is looking to reunite with his longtime teammate, Ahman Green ... telling TMZ Sports he'd love to share his Parkinson's experience with the former running back.

The 49-year-old Packers Hall of Famer opened up on his diagnosis on a recent podcast ... explaining he found out in January 2025, but only decided recently to go public about it.

Favre -- who shared his diagnosis with the same disease in late 2024 -- got wind of Green's news ... and he wants to let him know his old quarterback's got his back.

"The amount of head/neurological issues among the former players is staggering!" Favre said.

The two played together from 2000-2006 ... and Green went on to break the franchise rushing record during his stint with Green Bay.

Fellow former running back Chris Johnson also recently detailed his own health condition ... opening up on his ALS diagnosis.