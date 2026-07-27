Carly Simon Reveals Parkinson's Disease, Cancer Diagnoses

Carly Simon is battling health issues on multiple fronts ... revealing she has been diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease and skin cancer.

The "You're So Vain" singer announced the news over the weekend ... saying that along with her Parkinson's diagnosis and treatment, she underwent surgery for basal cell carcinoma, according to multiple reports.

The 83-year-old says she broke her silence because she has been inundated with fans asking if she is OK after leaving the public eye for several years.

Still, Carly says ... "But I have not stopped living, and I have not stopped working."

It makes sense fans would be concerned ... Carly's last public performance was in 2019 ... at the 31st Annual Tibet House US Benefit Concert & Gala at Carnegie Hall.

Carly's now preparing to release "Comes in Waves," her first full-length album since 2008.

Talking about her pain, exhaustion, and the mental toll of her health struggles, the singer closed out her announcement on an upbeat note, saying ... "These days I move more slowly, I lean on others more than I once did, and I have learned to accept that every day will look a little different."