No Doubt Guitarist Tom Dumont Reveals Parkinson's Diagnosis

Tom Dumont is opening up about a serious health battle, but he's making it clear he's still ready to rock.

The No Doubt guitarist revealed he was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson's disease "a number of years ago," sharing the news in a candid Instagram video over the weekend.

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The 58-year-old said he went through extensive testing with a neurologist before getting the diagnosis, admitting it's been "a struggle every day." Still, he had a message for fans ... he's doing well and not slowing down.

In fact, Dumont says he can still play guitar and plans to keep performing, including No Doubt's upcoming Las Vegas residency at the Sphere, kicking off May 6.

He also explained why he decided to go public now, saying he’s been inspired by others who've shared their health journeys and hopes speaking out will help raise awareness and reduce stigma around Parkinson's.

Dumont added that preparing for the residency has made him reflect on his decades-long career and feel grateful for the life he's built in music.