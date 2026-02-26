'Phantasm's Reggie Bannister Seeking Help in Dementia, Parkinson's Battle

'Phantasm' star Reggie Bannister needs financial help as he battles Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinson's disease ... because he has to move to a full-time care facility -- and it's expensive.

Reggie's wife, Gigi, tells TMZ ... his limbs have become stiff, and he's essentially immobile.

Gigi says she suffers from her own medical ailments and can no longer lift or transfer Reggie, which is why he now needs to stop in-home hospice care and be moved into a facility offering full-time care.

Problem is ... Gigi says the new facility costs around 5,400 a month. Reggie was planning to go to a facility in Big Bear, California, which would have been covered by Veterans Affairs ... but there are no beds available.

Reggie has a GoFundMe that was set up by a friend for his medical bills and hospice care ... and so far, generous folks have donated nearly $47,000. He was originally seeking $50K but his wife says they're going to need more than the original goal because of the new price tag and lack of VA assistance.

We're told Reggie is currently on a waitlist for a facility.

The actor is best known for his role as Reggie in the "Phantasm" horror film franchise.

Reggie and Gigi have been married since 2001 ... they were introduced by actor Michael Berryman in 1995 and have been together ever since.