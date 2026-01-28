Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Bruce Willis ‘Doesn’t Know’ He Has Dementia

Emma Heming on Bruce Willis He's Got No Clue He Has Dementia, and I'm Glad!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Bruce Willis hasn't a clue he's got dementia ... and his wife, Emma Heming Willis, says she's thankful for his ignorance.

Emma opened up about the "Die Hard" star's frontotemporal dementia diagnosis and how he's handling it on Wednesday's episode of the "Conversations With Cam Podcast" ... and she explains he simply "never connected the dots" and she's "really happy about that."

She says Bruce has anosognosia, describing it as a condition "where your brain can't identify what is happening to it," and consequently, Bruce thinks nothing's wrong, and his current state is his normal.

Emma notes Bruce is still "very much present in his body" and knows who she and his family members are. She also shares his "very beautiful" way of connecting with his family -- it's all in the clip.

As you know, the beloved actor's family revealed he’d been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, or FTP, in 2023 ... after sharing his original diagnosis of aphasia in 2022. He has not returned to the screen since learning of his conditions.

