Bruce Willis Spotted Out for a Beach Stroll in Los Angeles

Bruce Willis looked like the multimillion-dollar star he is Thursday in Los Angeles ... as he was snapped enjoying a rare public outing.

The 70-year-old Hollywood legend was as cool as ever in sunglasses and a baseball cap as he breathed in the fresh ocean air. His ensemble was made complete with a gray T-shirt, clean white sneakers and tan slacks.

Bruce appears to be flourishing despite the 2023 diagnosis that he has degenerative brain condition frontotemporal dementia, or FTD.

His current wife, Emma Heming Willis, and ex-wife, Demi Moore, were on the opposite coast in NYC Wednesday, honoring Bruce at an FTD benefit concert. The star-studded event featured performances from Keith Richards, Norah Jones and Mavis Staples.

Emma told People, "Bruce would have loved this. He always loved live music ... I think that he would've definitely got up there and started playing his harmonica. I'm just grateful that they would show up for this. But they also have their special relationship with Bruce."

While Bruce is reportedly no longer verbal, he's clearly still very much mobile and Emma told ABC News he's is "really great health overall."