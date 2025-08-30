Bruce Willis' Wife Claps Back at Critics After Revealing They Live Apart

Play video content Instagram/@emmahemingwillis

Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming, is firing back at critics after facing backlash for revealing that she and her husband are now living in separate homes.

ICYMI ... Emma recently appeared in a special for ABC News earlier this week, opening up about the challenges of Bruce's frontotemporal dementia and how it's impacted their family.

One of the moments that didn't sit well with some viewers was learning that Bruce is now living in a home tailored for people with his needs, rather than with his family.

While Emma didn't directly mention living separately in her post, she addressed the online criticism in an Instagram post Friday ... saying, "What I knew is that by sharing some of our intimate information that we would see these two camps. It would be people with an opinion versus people with an actual experience."

She says she's noticed comment sections are quick to judge caregivers ... and this is exactly the kind of challenges they're up against.

Emma says she turned to her own book for guidance on how to handle opinions flying her way after watching the TV special.