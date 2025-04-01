Bill Murray Gets Choked up while Talking About Bruce Willis

Play video content Bravo

Bill Murray choked up during a new TV interview, while talking about his "good" friend Bruce Willis, who is suffering from several debilitating diseases.

Murray sat down with host Andy Cohen on Monday's episode of "Watch What Happens Live," to talk mainly about the actor's long movie career, and the pair discussed one of Bill's famous flicks, "Moonrise Kingdom," which co-starred Willis.

Bill described it as "a really beautiful, lovely film," and he "got to work with and have a wonderful time with Bruce Willis," noting that BW just celebrated his 70th birthday. As you know, Willis has been dealing with frontal temporal dementia and aphasia -- two disorders that impact the brain and a person's speech -- for the past 3 years.

Murray pointed out BW is a "good f***ing guy," before going down memory lane and telling a story about how they first met on the set of NBC's "Saturday Night Live" many years ago.

Bill said at the time Bruce was an NBC Page -- a young professional just learning the ropes in the entertainment biz. Bruce, according to Bill, would walk into actors' dressing rooms and refill the M&M and pretzel containers.

In later years, after Bruce became a big star, Murray told Cohen that BW thanked him and late-SNL alum, Gilda Radner, for being "nice to me" when he was an NBC Page.

Then Bill got emotional, saying that he was "good with" BW, as his voice cracked and he pointed at his glassy eyes.

Cohen seemed totally engrossed in Bill's story -- and expressed some emotion too near the end of the segment.