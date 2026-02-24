'He-Man' Creator Roger Sweet Suffering From Dementia, Wife Starts GoFundMe

Roger Sweet -- the toy designer who created the He-Man character in the "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe" 1980s animated kids' show -- is suffering from dementia ... and according to his wife, he's unable to afford the necessary care.

Marlene Sweet -- who has been married to Roger for nearly 40 years -- launched a GoFundMe to help with the $10,200-a-month bill for Roger's memory care facility.

On the campaign page, Marlene says 91-year-old Roger took a terrible fall while out on a walk by himself and couldn't remember what happened. When Marlene brought him to the hospital, doctors discovered "two brain bleeds" ... and Roger was admitted to the ICU.

After about a week, Roger was moved to a memory care facility, but the price tag is "well above" the couple's monthly income.

Now, fans are digging deep into their pockets to try to help. According to the top donations, the Mattel Foundation also chipped in with $5,000 to help the man whose creations still make them a ton of money today.

A new live-action "Masters of the Universe" movie being produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel comes out this summer.