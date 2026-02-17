James Van Der Beek's Friend Mehcad Brooks Defends Family GoFundMe

James Van Der Beek's pal Mehcad Brooks is telling people to STFU when it comes to criticizing about the family's GoFundMe -- cased closed!

Check out the actor's heated Threads note ... he tells anyone who wants to speak ill of the Van Der Beek family for taking financial assistance following James' death, they can kindly zip it ... because they're clueless about what the family has been through -- and Mehcad calls them total attention seekers.

He adds in the weekend post ... "It’s ok for you to stay quiet in the face of blind stupidity, meanness and lack of empathy. But maybe you’re not okay."

TMZ broke the news -- James died last week at age 48 ... less than 3 years after he was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer.

Shortly after, friends of the Van Der Beek family launched a GoFundMe to help with the financial strain of his cancer treatments and life moving forward ... and it has since surpassed $2.5 million in donations.

Some people online have been critical of the GoFundMe ... especially after TMZ reported he had purchased the sprawling Texas ranch his family had been renting for $4.76 million in January.

His rep later clarified his close pals came together to raise a down payment for the property.