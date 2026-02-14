‘Varsity Blues’ Actor Reached Out To James Van Der Beek Weeks Before Death

Play video content TMZSports.com

"Varsity Blues" actor Eliel Swinton says he messaged his co-star James Van Der Beek before he died, telling TMZ Sports he had a gut feeling the actor's health was failing.

Swinton -- who acted alongside Van Der Beek in the 1999 hit football film -- told us he reached out to James a few weeks ago after noticing they hadn't communicated in some time, which concerned him given his cancer battle.

"I sent him a little note about maybe three weeks ago, maybe a month ago, on Instagram to him personally to say, 'Hey, man, I know you're sick. If I don't hear from you, it's okay. I'm here to help your family anyway I can with sports and stuff, but if I don't see you, brother, I will see you again upstairs. Love you,' and I didn't hear from him, so I realized it really got bad," Swinton said.

"I got a feeling it wasn't looking good. That feeling internally."

Swinton -- who stepped away from acting years ago to become a sports coach -- said he broke down when Van Der Beek died, immediately thinking of his wife and kids, who just lost their father.

Swinton said his time with Van Der Beek in "Varisty Blues" -- as well as Paul Walker and Ron Lester, who have also passed -- is something he'll always cherish, describing their on-set bond as a real brotherhood.

"That's why it's gonna hurt," Swinton said, "like when Ron Lester died and then when Paul died, oh my gosh, it was so horrible."

Swinton also shared exclusive behind-the-scenes stories from film, including a funny moment where the cast sang the "Dawson Creek" intro song to Van Der Beek during the locker room shower scene.

He also let us in on a deleted scene starring Walker -- who played high school quarterback Lance Harbor -- which was ultimately cut from the film.

Swinton says he hopes people remember James not only as a talented actor, but as a down-to-earth man and devoted father.