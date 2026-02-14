Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

James Van Der Beek's Friends Helped Him Buy Texas Ranch Before Death

By TMZ Staff
Published
James Van Der Beek's friends stepped up to help him secure a down payment on his family's Texas ranch before he passed away ... his rep revealed.

People spoke to the rep about the $4.7 million Texas Ranch, which, as we reported, he bought on January 9 ... and the rep told the outlet his family wanted to stop paying rent and start paying a mortgage, and some helpful friends made that dream a reality.

As we mentioned ... James and his family moved to the ranch in 2020 -- but, they were only renting the property for the first 5+ years.

The 5,149-square-foot ranch house sits on 36 acres and features 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. There are also cabins and a pool on the ranch, plus sweeping views of the Pedernales River.

We broke the story ... James passed away Wednesday. His cause of death hasn't come out yet, but he was fighting a very public battle with colorectal cancer over the last couple years.

Numerous famous friends have posted loving tributes to JVDB over the last few days ... with his pal, former WWE wrestler Stacy Keibler, seemingly sharing a pic of one of the star's final moments from the estate.

A GoFundMe to support James' wife Kimberly and their six kids was posted in the aftermath of his passing ... and it has raised more than $2.5 million at the time of publishing.

