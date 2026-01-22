Brett Favre Says 'No Way In Hell Am I Giving Up' On Parkinson’s

'No Way in Hell Am I Giving Up'

Brett Favre is keeping it real about life with Parkinson’s ... and the Hall of Famer isn’t backing down for a second.

No. 4 tells TMZ Sports he’s “progressed a little faster” than he hoped, but stresses everyone’s journey is different. Some symptoms have crept in -- but nothing that’s alarming.

His approach? Grind, exercise and chase every clinical trial possible.

“That’s all I can do,” said Favre, who announced his diagnosis in September 2024. “Now way in hell am I giving up.”

TMZ Sports debunked an erroneous post from a popular sports social media account earlier this month that stated the Gunslinger had "given up hope" amid his battle with the disease.

While the 56-year-old admits nights are worse than mornings and mid-day, Favre has consulted five specialists ... who all agree he’s doing everything right. They’ve told him medical researchers are closer to a cure than ever before ... perhaps 5-10 years away.

“I’m just praying for a cure for me and millions out there who have the same disease,” Favre said. “I’m early. Even though it’s been three years, it’s still early in this disease, so I’m holding out hope something can at least stop the progression, if not cure it.”

And the legendary competitor isn’t slowing down -- last year he biked 6,200 miles -- bringing him to a jaw-dropping 60,000 miles since retirement.

Favre is fighting like he always has -- full throttle, never quitting, eyes on the finish line.

Favre also tells TMZ Sports he thinks his former protege, Aaron Rodgers, still has the arm and the legs ... the question is, does he want one more shot?

From one journeyman to another, No. 4 says reality hits hard at this stage, but if Rodgers wants to play, Favre would take a chance on the 42-year-old gunslinger.

“It’s hard when you get to the point where Aaron is now,” Favre said. “Of course, I was at that point several times -- the reality of it hits you. You’re faced with, ‘OK now, if I don’t play, I’m never playing football again.’”

“Now, Phillip Rivers obviously is the exception to that rule, but 99.9% of the people, when you retire, you retire. That’s it. Especially as time goes on, you can’t go back.”