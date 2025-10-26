Brett Favre Sure Rodgers 'Will Want To Play The Best Game He's Ever Played' Vs. Packers

Play video content TMZSports.com

Brett Favre is certain Aaron Rodgers will head into Sunday's matchup against his old team with some extra motivation ... telling TMZ Sports he's sure the QB "will want to play the best game he's ever played" vs. the Packers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers signal-caller is facing off with Green Bay for the first time since it traded him back in 2023 ... and Favre told us this week there's just no way his former teammate is viewing the tilt as just another game.

Favre said Rodgers "certainly doesn't want to lay an egg on maybe his last game against the Packers" -- although he didn't necessarily think Aaron's looking for any kind of "revenge."

"That's not the case," he said.

"But make no mistake about it," Favre added, there's more on the line than just a regular season W.

Rodgers spent 18 seasons in Green Bay -- and won one Super Bowl and four MVPs. But following the 2022 season, the Packers made the decision to go forward with Jordan Love, whom Rodgers will face off with later at Acrisure Stadium.

Favre had a similar departure from Green Bay, when the team decided to move on from him for Rodgers in 2008.

Favre ended up facing off with the Packers in '09 for the first time since his move ... and he said it meant so much to him, he remembers it "as if it were five minutes ago."