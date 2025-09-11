Brett Favre 'Very Impressed' By Packers, 'Equally Unimpressed With Detroit'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Brett Favre took in the Packers vs. Lions game on Sunday, and while he loved what his former team did on the field, he made it clear he was not impressed one bit by Detroit's play.

The Hall of Famer sat down with TMZ Sports a day after his ex-squad beat up its NFC North rival at Lambeau Field ... and he glowed about the green and gold's performance.

He told us he thought Jordan Love was "outstanding" in the 27-13 win ... adding that Green Bay "dominated every facet of the game."

But, he did say he was totally unmoved by Jared Goff and Co.'s play ... admitting he was "equally unimpressed with Detroit."

As for the Packers' new weapon on defense -- Micah Parsons -- Favre was nothing but complimentary of the team's recent trade acquisition.

He said the energy the pass rusher's presence brought was noticeable ... and reminded him of how Reggie White injected life into his former Packers team when he first got to Wisconsin.

"It's very similar," Favre told us. "Almost identical."