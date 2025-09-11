Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Brett Favre 'Very Impressed' By Packers, 'Equally Unimpressed With Detroit'

By TMZ Staff
Published
090825_brett_favre_packers_kal_v2
LOOKING BETTER THAN LAST YEAR
Brett Favre took in the Packers vs. Lions game on Sunday, and while he loved what his former team did on the field, he made it clear he was not impressed one bit by Detroit's play.

The Hall of Famer sat down with TMZ Sports a day after his ex-squad beat up its NFC North rival at Lambeau Field ... and he glowed about the green and gold's performance.

jordan love vs lions getty
Getty

He told us he thought Jordan Love was "outstanding" in the 27-13 win ... adding that Green Bay "dominated every facet of the game."

But, he did say he was totally unmoved by Jared Goff and Co.'s play ... admitting he was "equally unimpressed with Detroit."

As for the Packers' new weapon on defense -- Micah Parsons -- Favre was nothing but complimentary of the team's recent trade acquisition.

micah parsons vs lions getty
Getty

He said the energy the pass rusher's presence brought was noticeable ... and reminded him of how Reggie White injected life into his former Packers team when he first got to Wisconsin.

"It's very similar," Favre told us. "Almost identical."

Favre will no doubt have his eyes on a TV again in just a few hours -- as the Packers are set to take on the Commanders in a key NFC showdown on "Thursday Night Football."

