Brett Favre Open To Donating Brain For CTE Research After Death

Brett Favre says he's down to donate his brain following his death so it can be used for CTE research ... though he tells TMZ Sports he's sure hopeful that's a decision he and his family won't have to make for a LONG time.

Favre infamously dealt with head injuries throughout his 20-year NFL career ... and when we asked him this week if he'd consider giving his cerebrum up to scientists following his passing so it can be studied, he said he wouldn't mind.

Of course, the 55-year-old Hall of Famer told us he'd prefer if that choice came far later than sooner.

"I have no problems with them studying it," he said, before quipping, "it probably wouldn't take long to study it!"

Favre has been arguably the most passionate former NFLer when it comes to the topic of concussions -- he's spent a significant portion of his retirement days trying to find a remedy for the issue.

So much so, Leigh Steinberg is actually going to honor him with a humanitarian award at a Super Bowl party later Saturday in New Orleans, in part, due to his work on the matter.

Favre's become even more invested in it all recently, as he reiterated to us once again he believes it played a part in his Parkinson's diagnosis. And, he told us if he were able to ultimately help find a cure for everything, "that would be the greatest accomplishment that I'm a part of."

