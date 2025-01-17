Brett Favre, LeRoy Butler Insist Sterling Sharpe Belongs In Hall of Fame

A pair of Green Bay Packers legends are going to bat for Sterling Sharpe ... insisting this week the former wide receiver "absolutely" belongs in the Hall of Fame.

Both Brett Favre and LeRoy Butler made no bones about it during sit-downs with TMZ Sports this week ... saying the 59-year-old is more than deserving of a bust in Canton later this year.

Both -- who played with Sharpe in the 1990s -- actually seemed stunned it's still even a question ... with Butler telling us if Sharpe's seven-year career hadn't been cut short by injuries, "He'd be the G.O.A.T."

"He'd be the best of all-time," the Hall of Fame safety said.

Due to toe and neck issues, Sharpe only logged time in 112 games ... but he nonetheless put up staggering numbers. He caught 595 passes for 8,134 yards ... and recorded 65 receiving TDs. He also earned All-Pro honors three times -- as well as five Pro Bowl selections.

During our interview with Favre, he called Sharpe (who's Shannon's brother) "unguardable" and "unbelievable."

"He was not the fastest," Sharpe's former quarterback said, "he was not the tallest, but he was by far the smartest -- maybe the smartest football player I ever played with. And that's saying a lot."

Sharpe is currently one of five finalists vying for as many as three spots in this year's HOF class. In an ironic twist, his old coach, Mike Holmgren, is actually one of the four others who the committee will vote on.

Favre said he was hopeful both will get in ... telling us, "To be in there with all those guys would be nothing short of amazing. It'd be an awesome time."