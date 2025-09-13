Brett Favre Defends Arch Manning ... 'He's The Real Deal'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Breathe easy, Longhorns fans ... Brett Favre says despite Arch Manning's early-season struggles -- he's just sure the Texas quarterback is going to be fine.

TMZ Sports chatted with the Hall of Famer following Manning's up-and-down start to the 2025-26 season ... and he told us, despite some hiccups, UT supporters will be loving what they see out of Arch in no time.

Favre explained opening the season on the road against Ohio State -- the defending national champions -- is a brutal way for any player to start, let alone one entering his first year as QB1.

And, even though his second game -- a home tilt against San Jose State -- had its lows for Arch ... Favre's confident Peyton and Eli Manning's 21-year-old nephew will rebound.

Arch Manning:

Mechanically not good. Really bad feet and arm slot. That lead to serious inaccuracy.



Horrible decisions on which receivers to throw to. Consistently chose the wrong guy.



I have to admit that I am thoroughly shocked at how poorly coached he looked. #Texas… pic.twitter.com/EQCImrrFTo — Sin City Roto (@SinCityRoto) August 30, 2025 @SinCityRoto

"Surely he would want to play better," Favre said. "But he's the real deal and he will rise to the occasion."

Through two games, Arch has completed 36 of his 60 pass attempts for 465 yards, five tocuhdowns and two interceptions. He's added 61 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. UT is currently 1-1.

Fave said he understands no matter how well Arch plays, there will be critics due to his last name ... but he told us Arch is "more than conditioned to handle it."