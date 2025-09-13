Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Brett Favre Defends Arch Manning, 'He's The Real Deal'

Breathe easy, Longhorns fans ... Brett Favre says despite Arch Manning's early-season struggles -- he's just sure the Texas quarterback is going to be fine.

TMZ Sports chatted with the Hall of Famer following Manning's up-and-down start to the 2025-26 season ... and he told us, despite some hiccups, UT supporters will be loving what they see out of Arch in no time.

arch manning texas sub getty swipe 1
Getty

Favre explained opening the season on the road against Ohio State -- the defending national champions -- is a brutal way for any player to start, let alone one entering his first year as QB1.

And, even though his second game -- a home tilt against San Jose State -- had its lows for Arch ... Favre's confident Peyton and Eli Manning's 21-year-old nephew will rebound.

"Surely he would want to play better," Favre said. "But he's the real deal and he will rise to the occasion."

Through two games, Arch has completed 36 of his 60 pass attempts for 465 yards, five tocuhdowns and two interceptions. He's added 61 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. UT is currently 1-1.

arch manning and eli manning and peyton manning getty 1
Getty

Fave said he understands no matter how well Arch plays, there will be critics due to his last name ... but he told us Arch is "more than conditioned to handle it."

Arch and the Longhorns -- currently ranked No. 4 in the nation -- face UTEP later Saturday.

