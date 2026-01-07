Brett Favre Denies Health Report, Not Giving Up Amid Parkinson's Battle

Brett Favre is fact-checking a recent report on his health ... saying while his Parkinson's has progressed, he is by no means throwing in the towel.

A popular sports social media account stated this week the Gunslinger has "given up hope" amid his battle with the disease ... an erroneous post that reached nearly two million sets of eyeballs.

We reached out to 56-year-old Brett ... and he scoffed at the idea he's accepting defeat.

"I have absolutely not given up and I am fighting till the end," Favre told TMZ Sports minutes ago. "Yes I have progressed a little faster than I would have hoped at this point but I’m extremely thankful and blessed!!!"

Favre revealed his medical condition during a hearing on Capitol Hill in September 2024 ... and later told us his suspicions started earlier in the year when he started having issues with his dominant arm, the same one he used to throw 508 touchdown passes over the course of his Hall of Fame career.

After speaking with several specialists, Favre was led to believe the prognosis was due to the head trauma he experienced in the NFL.