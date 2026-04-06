Terry Crews' Wife Rebecca Reveals She's Living With Parkinson's Disease

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Terry Crews' wife -- Rebecca King-Crews -- is going public with a shocking medical diagnosis ... revealing she's been living with Parkinson's disease for years.

Terry and Rebecca made the surprising announcement on the "Today" show Monday ... saying she was first diagnosed with the disease in 2015.

Rebecca says she recently underwent a breakthrough procedure to help with symptoms on the right side of her body ... and it's already making an incredible difference. She can now write with her right hand for the first time in nearly three years … even writing her name and dates again.

She also regained balance on her right side … though she’s still in recovery. Rebecca says she’s planning a second procedure in September … this time focused on the left side.

As for why she’s speaking out now … she says she’s incredibly encouraged by the results of the procedure, calling it a “new frontier in medicine” -- especially since doctors were able to operate on her brain without cutting her open. She hopes it becomes more widely available … noting it’s still expensive and not yet covered.

Terry says Rebecca kept her diagnosis under wraps because she didn’t want pity … but they felt it was time to share and raise awareness.