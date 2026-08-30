NFL Places Josh Jacobs on Commissioner's Exempt List After Charges

Josh Jacobs has been sidelined by the NFL amid his criminal case ... TMZ Sports has learned the league placed the Packers star running back on the Commissioner's Exempt List.

We're told by the NFL Jacobs may not practice or attend games while he's on the list.

The league tells us Jacobs can, however, be permitted at the Packers' facility on a limited basis -- with the club's permission -- for meetings, individual workouts, therapy and rehab, along with other approved non-football activities.

The move comes just days after Jacobs was charged with misdemeanor battery and criminal damage to property stemming from an alleged May altercation with his ex-girlfriend.

As TMZ Sports previously reported ... Jacobs' ex told police he grabbed her and threw her to the ground during the alleged incident, causing her to hit her head.

Jacobs' attorneys have denied the allegations and pointed out prosecutors did not charge him with domestic violence.