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Josh Jacobs Practicing After Arrest, 'Business As Usual,' Packers Coach Says

Josh Jacobs Back With Pack ... After Domestic Abuse Arrest

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Josh Jacobs is back practicing with the Green Bay Packers ... with head coach Matt LaFleur claiming it's been "business as usual," despite the star running back's recent arrest over domestic abuse allegations.

LaFleur met with the media on Tuesday ... and confirmed the 28-year-old will participate in OTAs. Sure enough, Jacobs was then spotted warming up with his teammates minutes later.

He didn't say much else about the matter ... which is expected, as he was super tight-lipped when reporters asked about the arrest last week. LaFleur did downplay the notion that Jacobs' situation could be a distraction in the locker room.

Jacobs was booked on five charges -- battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, strangulation and suffocation, and intimidation of a victim -- following an alleged disturbance last month.

joch jacobs mug brown county jail
Brown County Jail

Attorneys David Chesnoff, Richard Schonfeld, and Clarence Duchac, have maintained Jacobs' innocence ... pleading with the masses to "keep an open mind" as the district attorney reviews the matter.

Jacobs' legal team said they feel "once all of the evidence is gathered and evaluated, it will confirm that no charges should be brought against Josh in the future."

Jacobs was arrested and booked into the Brown County Jail a week ago ... and released a day later.

No criminal charges have been filed at this time ... but that could always change.