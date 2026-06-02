Josh Jacobs Practicing After Arrest, 'Business As Usual,' Packers Coach Says

Josh Jacobs is back practicing with the Green Bay Packers ... with head coach Matt LaFleur claiming it's been "business as usual," despite the star running back's recent arrest over domestic abuse allegations.

LaFleur met with the media on Tuesday ... and confirmed the 28-year-old will participate in OTAs. Sure enough, Jacobs was then spotted warming up with his teammates minutes later.

First look at #Packers RB Josh Jacobs at OTA’s. Matt LaFleur said it’s “business as usual” amidst domestic abuse allegations.@fox11news pic.twitter.com/tsummQrubl @MichaelSGross

He didn't say much else about the matter ... which is expected, as he was super tight-lipped when reporters asked about the arrest last week. LaFleur did downplay the notion that Jacobs' situation could be a distraction in the locker room.

Jacobs was booked on five charges -- battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, strangulation and suffocation, and intimidation of a victim -- following an alleged disturbance last month.

Attorneys David Chesnoff, Richard Schonfeld, and Clarence Duchac, have maintained Jacobs' innocence ... pleading with the masses to "keep an open mind" as the district attorney reviews the matter.

Jacobs' legal team said they feel "once all of the evidence is gathered and evaluated, it will confirm that no charges should be brought against Josh in the future."

Matt LaFleur says Josh Jacobs is practicing today. “Business as usual.” #Packers pic.twitter.com/T6PUss2Qyz @lanceallan

Jacobs was arrested and booked into the Brown County Jail a week ago ... and released a day later.