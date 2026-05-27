Josh Jacobs Released From Jail, No Charges Filed At This Time

Josh Jacobs is out of jail following his domestic violence arrest ... with prosecutors stating they need more time before deciding on whether to file criminal charges.

The Green Bay Packers running back's attorneys announced the update on Wednesday ... saying they are "extremely pleased" Jacobs is no longer in custody.

David Chesnoff, Richard Schonfeld, and Clarence Duchac added they hope people "keep an open mind" as the matter is reviewed ... as they feel "once all of the evidence is gathered and evaluated, it will confirm that no charges should be brought against Josh in the future."

The Brown County District Attorney's Office stated it is not ready to make a formal charging decision ... and there is "reason to believe that additional evidence may exist" that would assist in the investigation ... which remains ongoing.

The DA also noted it has a higher standard when issuing criminal charges ... while law enforcement makes an arrest when an officer has "probable cause to believe that a person has committed a crime and a reasonable basis to believe that the crime committed involved domestic violence."

Jacobs was booked on five charges -- battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, strangulation and suffocation, and intimidation of a victim -- following an alleged disturbance on Saturday.